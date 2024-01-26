Flyers sign Owen Tippett to an 8-year, $49.6 million extension

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Tippett has signed a $49.6 million, eight-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. The extension carries a $6.2 million cap hit through the 2031-32 NHL season. The 24-year-old is tied for third on the Flyers with 30 points this season. Tippett is midway through his fifth season. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the Flyers agreed to two-year, $3.8 million extension with center Ryan Poehling.

