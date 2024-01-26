Flyers sign Owen Tippett to an 8-year, $49.6 million extension, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to a $49.6 million, eight-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The extension carries a $6.2 million cap hit through the 2031-32 NHL season. The 24-year-old is tied for third on the Flyers with 30 points this season. Tippett is midway through his fifth season. Another person with knowledge of the deal tells The AP the Flyers agreed to two-year, $3.8 million extension with center Ryan Poehling.

