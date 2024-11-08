Flyers’ rookie Matvei Michkov is healthy scratch against Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov was a healthy scratch Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a move coach John Tortorella described as “just part of the process” in the young player’s development. The 19-year-old Michkov was the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft and is second on the Flyers with 10 points on four goals and six assists in 13 games. Michkov was NHL rookie of the month for October, but only has one assist in his past five games. Tortorella said of the decision: “With young guys they can watch, too, as far as development.”

