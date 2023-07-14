Flyers place defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers a year after trade from Carolina

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers after one season with the club. DeAngelo was traded from Carolina to Philadelphia last July and signed a two-year, $10 million contract days later. He scored 42 points with 31 assists in a career-high 70 contests last season to rank sixth on the Flyers, who finished 14th in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season. DeAngelo was a healthy scratch for the final five games.

