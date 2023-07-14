Flyers place defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers a year after trade from Carolina

By The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia Flyers' Tony DeAngelo plays during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers after one season with the club. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers after one season with the club. DeAngelo was traded from Carolina to Philadelphia last July and signed a two-year, $10 million contract days later. He scored 42 points with 31 assists in a career-high 70 contests last season to rank sixth on the Flyers, who finished 14th in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season. DeAngelo was a healthy scratch for the final five games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.