Flyers, Lightning play with reduced lighting after partial power outage at arena

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning were playing at the Wells Fargo Center partially in the dark on Tuesday. With the Flyers leading 1-0 and 13:43 remaining in the first period, a section of the building lost power and the game was stopped. The emergency lighting remained on, as did the lighting in about 75%of the building. After a nine-minute delay, the teams were instructed to resume play in lower lighting than usual.

