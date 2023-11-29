Flyers honor 9-year-old hockey captain fighting cancer with spot on the bench

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers had an honorary captain on their bench, a 9-year-old youth hockey player battling cancer. Owen Micciche, captain of the Genesis Hockey Club, joined Flyers coach John Tortorella and the rest of the team during their 4-1 loss to Carolina. Owen had his own locker, dressed with a custom jersey, read the Flyers’ starting lineup and took a rookie lap with Flyers forward Owen Tippett ahead of warmups. Owen was diagnosed with a pediatric brain tumor at 6 months old. In July, scans revealed two new tumors in his brain and spine. He will need chemotherapy treatments for at least the next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.