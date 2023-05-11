Flyers hand rebuild to player-turned-broadcaster Keith Jones, promote Briere

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have named long-time television analyst Keith Jones team president of hockey operations and have removed the interim tag from general manager Danny Briere’s title. Jones was a surprise choice Thursday after he spent the last 23 years as an analyst for Flyers telecasts on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Briere was promoted to interim general manager after Chuck Fletcher was fired in early March as the organization started to shuffle the front office ahead of a lengthy rebuild.

