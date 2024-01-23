Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons. General manager Daniel Briere announced Hart had requested and been granted time away from the team. He added that the Flyers will have no further comment. The 25-year-old Hart is coming off one of his worst starts of an otherwise strong season. He allowed five goals on 15 shots in a loss to Colorado on Saturday. Hart is in the final season of an $11.9 million, three-year contract and is set to be a restricted free agent next summer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.