Flyers goalie prospect Alexei Kolosov is reporting to training camp, his agent says

The agent for goaltending prospect Alexei Kolosov says his client is joining Philadelphia Flyers training camp. Kolosov had not reported to camp because of undisclosed issues he and his camp had. Agent Dan Milstein says Kolosov is enthusiastic about joining the Flyers and that all previous concerns had been thoroughly addressed and are now resolved. The 22-year-old from Belarus played in two games late last season for Philadelphia’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He returned home and had not reported through the first week of camp.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.