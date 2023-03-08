Flyers’ DeAngelo suspended 2 games for spearing Perry

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo is suspended for two games for spearing Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry. DeAngelo will miss games Thursday at Carolina and Saturday at Pittsburgh. He has 10 goals and 34 points this season. The suspension was announced Wednesday. During Tuesday’s game, DeAngelo received a major penalty and a game misconduct for pushing a stick into Perry’s lower body. DeAngelo will forfeit about $54,000 in salary.

