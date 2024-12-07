Flyers coach John Tortorella criticizes the officiating in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins

By The Associated Press
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand (63) scores past Philadelphia Flyers goalie Aleksei Kolosov late in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Jim Davis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jim Davis]

BOSTON (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella was frustrated with a couple of calls during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins. Tortorella says maybe he should start teaching his team to dive. The Flyers were called for two tripping penalties — neither of them led to goals — in the third period. They also were whistled for a tripping that led to a goal in the second. Boston scored twice in the third period of its fourth consecutive win. Philadelphia blew a third-period lead for the second straight game.

