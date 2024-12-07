Flyers coach John Tortorella criticizes the officiating in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella was frustrated with a couple of calls during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins. Tortorella says maybe he should start teaching his team to dive. The Flyers were called for two tripping penalties — neither of them led to goals — in the third period. They also were whistled for a tripping that led to a goal in the second. Boston scored twice in the third period of its fourth consecutive win. Philadelphia blew a third-period lead for the second straight game.

