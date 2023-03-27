Flyers’ chairman Scott to retire; Hilferty becomes successor

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dave Scott will retire as chairman of the Philadelphia Flyers’ parent company Comcast Spectacor and be replaced by Dan Hilferty. Hilferty was recently named CEO of Comcast Spectacor. He will succeed Scott as chairman of the company on April 17 and as the team’s governor on July 1. Scott joined Comcast Spectacor in December 2013 and the Flyers have struggled under his reign. They will miss the playoffs for a third straight season and haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 1975.

