Flury wins downhill for second World Cup victory. Goggia takes discipline lead from absent Shiffrin

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — Jasmine Flury claimed only her second World Cup win as the Swiss skier triumphed in a downhill race in Val d’Isere. Sofia Goggia moved to the top of the discipline standings in the absence of Mikaela Shiffrin. Flury was 0.22 seconds ahead of compatriot Joana Haehlen and 0.24 faster than Austrian skier Cornelia Huetter in a race that was delayed because of a horrific crash for Stefanie Fleckenstein. Flury’s only other World Cup win in her career was a super-G in her native Switzerland six years ago although the 30-year-old recorded a surprise victory in the world championships in February.

