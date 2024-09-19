Fluminense beats Atletico Mineiro 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Vinicius Moreira de Lima came off the bench to score a goal in the second half and reigning champion Fluminense defeated fellow Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro 1-0 in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal. Moreira de Lima, who entered the match in the 64th minute as a substitute for Matheus Martinelli, scored in the 87th minute with a header on a cross from Marcos Da Silva to secure the win. The match was played at Maracana stadium while the second leg will be held at Belo Horizonte next Wednesday. The winner of the series will play either Chile’s Colo Colo or River Plate, who are facing off in another quarterfinal. The Argentinians lead that matchup 1-0.

