Floyd reunited with Miller after agreeing to 1-year deal with Bills, AP source says

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd answers questions during a news conference after the NFL football team's practice, June 1, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign linebacker Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract in reuniting the edge rusher with Von Miller, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ringo H.W. Chiu]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign linebacker Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract in reuniting the player with fellow edge rusher, Von Miller, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. The NFL Network first reported the agreement. The 30-year-old Floyd is entering his eighth NFL season after spending the past three with the Los Angeles Rams, where he won a Super Bowl two years ago while playing on the opposite side of the line as Miller.

