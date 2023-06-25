Floyd fans 17 and Beloso’s HR in 11th gives LSU a 4-3 win over Florida in Game 1 of the CWS finals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cade Beloso hit the tiebreaking homer in the top of the 11th inning, Ty Floyd struck out a career-high 17 for the most in a College World Series game in 51 years and LSU beat Florida 4-3 in Game 1 of the CWS finals. Beloso’s blast came after LSU left fielder Josh Pearson made a leaping catch to keep Florida from scoring the winning run in the 10th and moved the Tigers within a win of their seventh national championship. Floyd and Riley Cooper combined to strike out 20.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.