Flowers runs for 201 yards, 4 TDs in Eastern Illinois’ 30-17 win over Tennessee State

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — MJ Flowers ran for 201 yards and four touchdowns to lead Eastern Illinois to a 30-17 win over Tennessee State. Flowers put the Panthers ahead 20-17 with a 31-yard run in the third quarter. Julian Patino extended the lead to 10 with a 34-yard field goal late in the third and Flowers provided an insurance touchdown with 5:38 left in the game. Deveon Bryant and Draylen Ellis each threw for a touchdown for the Tigers with Karate Brenson and Dayron Johnson on the receiving end.The game was tied at 14-all at halftime. James Lowery’s 43-yard field goal gave the Tigers a short-lived lead in the third quarter.

