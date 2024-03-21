Florida’s Todd Golden signs a 2-year extension worth $4.1M annually a day before team’s NCAA opener

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Florida basketball coach Todd Golden has signed a two-year contract extension that bumps his average salary to $4.1 million annually. The Gators released Golden’s contract a day before they play Colorado in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. Golden will make $3.6 million in 2024-25 — a $600,000 raise from this season — and gets a $200,000 bump each year after. The new deal runs through the 2029-30 season.

