Florida’s Todd Golden signs a 2-year extension worth $4.1M annually a day before team’s NCAA opener

By The Associated Press
Florida head coach Todd Golden directs his team from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Florida basketball coach Todd Golden has signed a two-year contract extension that bumps his average salary to $4.1 million annually. The Gators released Golden’s contract a day before they play Colorado in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. Golden will make $3.6 million in 2024-25 — a $600,000 raise from this season — and gets a $200,000 bump each year after. The new deal runs through the 2029-30 season.

