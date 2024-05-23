Florida’s Skylar Wallace ends worst hit slump of career. Teammate says ‘everyone should be scared’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida standout shortstop Skylar Wallace has rebounded from the worst slump of her college career and has the Gators two wins from the Women’s College World Series. Florida begins a best-of-three super regional series against Baylor on Friday. The winner moves on to the WCWS in Oklahoma City. Wallace is 11 of 14 in five postseason games, with four home runs and 15 RBIs. It’s a huge turnaround from a 10-game stretch in April when she went 2 for 31 while Florida lost seven times. Teammate Kendra Falby says “now she’s back and everyone should be scared.”

