Florida’s schedule could put the nation’s longest scoring streak, which began in 1988, in jeopardy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida owns the longest scoring streak in major college football, a shutout-free run that’s lasted more than three decades. The Gators have put points on the board in 448 consecutive games. That’s 53 games longer than any other team in NCAA history. They will try to extend the mark against 19th-ranked Miami on Saturday. Florida has played 35 full seasons without being shut out. The team’s last goose egg came against Auburn on Oct. 29, 1988. The Gators have scored in every outing since. It’s an impressive streak that spans Steve Spurrier’s coaching career, Tim Tebow’s playing career and several close calls along the way.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.