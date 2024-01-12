Florida’s Riley Kugel, coach Todd Golden ‘back on the same page’ after benching at Ole Miss

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Florida guard Riley Kugel (2) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alan Youngblood]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Riley Kugel’s strange season seemingly reached a new low this week. Kugel played just three minutes in a lopsided loss at Mississippi on Wednesday. It was a head-scratching decision that coach Todd Golden initially explained as “I didn’t think he had it tonight.” The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard and elite defender watched from the bench as the Rebels connected on 21 of 28 shots in the second half. Golden now says “Riley and I were just not on the same page the day of the game.” They met Thursday, and Golden expects Kugel to “play really well” moving forward. The Gators (10-5) host Arkansas (9-6) on Saturday.

