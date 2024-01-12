Florida’s Riley Kugel, coach Todd Golden ‘back on the same page’ after benching at Ole Miss

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Riley Kugel’s strange season seemingly reached a new low this week. Kugel played just three minutes in a lopsided loss at Mississippi on Wednesday. It was a head-scratching decision that coach Todd Golden initially explained as “I didn’t think he had it tonight.” The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard and elite defender watched from the bench as the Rebels connected on 21 of 28 shots in the second half. Golden now says “Riley and I were just not on the same page the day of the game.” They met Thursday, and Golden expects Kugel to “play really well” moving forward. The Gators (10-5) host Arkansas (9-6) on Saturday.

