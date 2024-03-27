Florida’s Riley Kugel, a preseason all-SEC selection, is leaving the Gators and transferring

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Riley Kugel, who was benched for two games during the Southeastern Conference Tournament, is transferring. Kugel announced his intentions of entering the NCAA transfer portal on social media. He says he “will always be thankful for the bond I have built with my teammates in my freshman and sophomore years.” A preseason all-SEC selection, Kugel averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds as a sophomore this season. The Orlando native averaged 9.9 points as a freshman. But he ended up falling out of the mix and out of favor. Now he’s moving on.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.