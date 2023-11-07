Florida’s Napier provides little insight into latest special teams gaffe for reeling program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Billy Napier insisted he would “get to the bottom” of one of the most egregious sideline screwups in Florida football history. So he talked to everyone involved, dug in on what went wrong and vowed to never let it happen again, right? Not quite. Napier says “I think ultimately we made a mistake there.” That part was indisputable. Two days later, Napier provided little insight and even less clarity about his team’s special teams gaffe in crunch time against Arkansas. It was a costly mistake in a 39-36 loss to the Razorbacks and the latest in a growing list of special teams miscues for the Gators this season.

