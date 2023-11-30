Florida’s Graham Mertz stays in school, gives the Gators QB consistency heading into 2024

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Graham Mertz is coming back for his final year of college eligibility and giving coach Billy Napier some offensive consistency going into the 2024 season. Mertz made the announcement on social media with a short video titled “Unfinished Business.” Mertz completed 72.9% of his passes this season for 2,903 yards, with 20 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. He broke his left collarbone during a Nov. 18 loss at Missouri and missed the team’s regular-season finale against rival Florida State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.