Florida WR Eugene Wilson III undergoes minor knee surgery, AP source says

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be without leading receiver Eugene Wilson III against Mississippi State on Saturday and probably longer. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Wilson had minor knee surgery this week. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Gators have not confirmed Wilson’s surgery publicly. The person says Wilson’s setback is not considered a season-ending injury. A sophomore from Tampa, Wilson has a team-leading 13 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown in two games.

