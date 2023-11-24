Florida will turn to Tim Tebow for motivational help before facing rival and No. 5 Florida State

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
FILE - Tim Tebow listens to his co-hosts of SEC Nation during a broadcast in Lexington, Ky., Oct. 9, 2021. The University of Florida, the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame will jointly honor the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner in the Swamp on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Florida coach Billy Napier has asked Tebow to speak to his struggling team in the locker room before the game against rival and fifth-ranked Florida State. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Clubb]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will turn to one of its greatest players for help before facing rival and fifth-ranked Florida State. The Gators, the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame will jointly honor 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow in the Swamp at the end of the first quarter. Coach Billy Napier, meanwhile, has asked Tebow to speak to his struggling team in the locker room beforehand. Tebow says his message will be “it’s an amazing opportunity.” He adds that “they will have a chance to be one of the more remembered Gator teams because they get a chance to knock off an undefeated FSU team.”

