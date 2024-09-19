Florida will be without leading receiver Eugene Wilson III at Mississippi State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be without leading receiver Eugene Wilson III against Mississippi State on Saturday. The Gators ruled Wilson, leaving coach Billy Napier scrambling for a replacement three games into the season. Week 1 starter Kahleil Jackson is out for the season, and Florida won’t have senior Ja’Quavion Fraziars for the fourth consecutive game. Freshman Tank Hawkins is questionable, so Napier may have to turn to freshman Aidan Mizell, reserve Marcus Burke or former walk-on Taylor Spierto to play alongside starters Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike. A sophomore from Tampa, Wilson has a team-leading 13 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown in two games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.