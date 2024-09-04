Florida turning to QB DJ Lagway against Samford with Graham Mertz sidelined with a concussion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida expects to be without quarterback Graham Mertz against lower-division Samford on Saturday. It opens the door for highly touted freshman DJ Lagway to make his first career start. Mertz was knocked out of last week’s 41-17 home loss to No. 19 Miami in the third quarter with a concussion. Coach Billy Napier says Mertz missed a third consecutive practice Wednesday and is unlikely to be cleared in time to play against the Bulldogs. Napier says Mertz is “doing better, but he’s not quite there yet.”

