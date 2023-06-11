Florida, TCU clinch College World Series bids; Wake Forest, Virginia, Texas post wins

Florida and TCU clinched spots in the College World Series and Wake Forest moved within a win of becoming the first No. 1 national seed to make the final eight of the NCAA Tournament since 2018. Florida beat South Carolina 4-0 and TCU defeated Indiana State 6-4 to complete super regional sweeps. Wake Forest got past Alabama 5-4. Virginia forced a winner-take-all Game 3 against Duke with a 14-4 win. Texas won 7-5 at Stanford. The Tennessee-Southern Miss game was suspended because of rain in the fifth inning with the Golden Eagles leading 4-0. The game will resume Sunday morning.

