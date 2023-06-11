Florida, TCU clinch College World Series bids; Wake Forest, Virginia, Texas post wins

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep throws against South Carolina in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

Florida and TCU clinched spots in the College World Series and Wake Forest moved within a win of becoming the first No. 1 national seed to make the final eight of the NCAA Tournament since 2018. Florida beat South Carolina 4-0 and TCU defeated Indiana State 6-4 to complete super regional sweeps. Wake Forest got past Alabama 5-4. Virginia forced a winner-take-all Game 3 against Duke with a 14-4 win. Texas won 7-5 at Stanford. The Tennessee-Southern Miss game was suspended because of rain in the fifth inning with the Golden Eagles leading 4-0. The game will resume Sunday morning.

