Florida, TCU clinch College World Series bids; Wake Forest, Virginia, Texas, Oral Roberts, LSU win

Florida and TCU clinched spots in the College World Series and Wake Forest moved within a win of becoming the first No. 1 national seed to make the NCAA Tournament’s final eight since 2018. Florida beat South Carolina 4-0 and TCU defeated Indiana State 6-4 to complete super regional sweeps. Wake Forest got past Alabama 5-4. Oral Roberts won 8-7 at Oregon and Virginia beat Duke 14-4 to force Game 3s. LSU beat Kentucky 14-0 and Texas won 7-5 at Stanford. The Tennessee-Southern Miss game was suspended because of rain with the Golden Eagles leading 4-0 in the fifth.

