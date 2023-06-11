Florida, TCU clinch College World Series bids; Wake Forest, Virginia, Texas, Oral Roberts, LSU win

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep throws against South Carolina in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

Florida and TCU clinched spots in the College World Series and Wake Forest moved within a win of becoming the first No. 1 national seed to make the NCAA Tournament’s final eight since 2018. Florida beat South Carolina 4-0 and TCU defeated Indiana State 6-4 to complete super regional sweeps. Wake Forest got past Alabama 5-4. Oral Roberts won 8-7 at Oregon and Virginia beat Duke 14-4 to force Game 3s. LSU beat Kentucky 14-0 and Texas won 7-5 at Stanford. The Tennessee-Southern Miss game was suspended because of rain with the Golden Eagles leading 4-0 in the fifth.

