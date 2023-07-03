Florida takes 1st public step toward a $400M-plus renovation to its aging and iconic Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Swamp is getting a makeover. It’s a significant overhaul that’s expected to cost at least $400 million and be a “multigeneration solution” for an aging and iconic stadium in the heart of Florida’s campus. The Gators announced plans to hire an architect for the design of its revamped Florida Field. It’s the first public step in a process that’s been ruminating for years. The school will open a formal bidding process in July. Athletic director Scott Stricklin says it’s “premature to speculate” on the final cost, seating capacity and a specific timeline. But he made it clear the project’s main goal will be to transform the game-day experience for fans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.