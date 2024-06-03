Florida stuns Oklahoma 9-3 in Women’s CWS semis; Sooners still alive in quest for 4th straight title

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Skylar Wallace hit two home runs to lead Florida past Oklahoma 9-3 in the Women’s College World Series semifinals on Monday, but the Sooners still can win a record fourth straight national title. Because Oklahoma entered the game undefeated in bracket play and the Gators had a loss in the double-elimination format, the Sooners remain alive. Monday’s game started three hours late because of rain and lightning, and the delay led the NCAA to move the winner-take-all rematch to Tuesday. Reagan Walsh had three hits, including a three-run homer, for the fourth-seeded Gators.

