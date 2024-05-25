Florida State’s Williams leads charge carrying the Seminoles to ACC championship beating Wake Forest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Max Williams batted 3 for 5, drove in four runs and his two-run homer in the sixth inning helped carry Florida State to a 9-6 win in the ACC Tournament semifinal. The win sends Florida State to its firs ACC championship game since 2018. The Seminoles will face the winner between No. 6-seed Duke and 11th-seed Miami on Sunday. Defensively, Williams, a centerielder, came up with a leaping catch at the wall in the top of the sixth inning to record the third out and help preserve FSU’s 5-4 advantage.

