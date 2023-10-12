Florida State’s turnaround rooted in 2021 win over Syracuse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State was on the ropes, 0-4 to start the 2021 season, before playing host to Syracuse in a game that is directly linked to the Seminoles’ turnaround. Jordan Travis had runs of 33 and 25 yards on the final drive to set up Ryan Fitzgerald’s game-winning 34-yard field-goal as time expired in a 33-30 win. Since that kick two years ago, the Seminoles have gone 20-6. They’re now No. 4 in the nation going into Saturday’s game against Syracuse.

