Florida State’s Trey Benson, Fabien Lovett entering NFL Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State’s leading rusher, Trey Benson, will enter the NFL Draft and is opting out of the Orange Bowl game. Benson made the announcement on Sunday on his Instagram. One of the Seminoles’ top defensive tackles, Fabien Lovett, also announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would enter the NFL Draft. Lovett didn’t clarify if he was opting out of the bowl game on Dec. 30 against Georgia. Benson had back-to-back 900-yard rushing seasons at Florida State, while Lovett accumulated 93 tackles in his career at Florida State and Mississippi State.

