Florida State’s Mike Norvell wins Dodd Trophy as coach of the year following 13-win season

ATLANTA (AP) — Florida State’s Mike Norvell has won the Dodd Trophy as national coach of the year after leading the Seminoles to a 13-0 record. The No. 4 Seminoles will play No. 6 Georgia in Saturday’s Orange Bowl. The award honors scholarship, leadership and integrity, as well as success on the field. Norvell led the Seminoles to their first Atlantic Coast Conference championship since 2014. Norvell is the second Florida State coach to win the Dodd Trophy, following Bobby Bowden in 1980. Norvell had 35 players named academic All-ACC for the 2022-23 academic year.

