Florida State will turn to No. 3 quarterback as Tate Rodemaker opts out for Orange Bowl vs. Georgia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker will not play in the Orange Bowl, a school spokesperson confirmed on Monday. Earlier in the day, 247Sports and The Athletic reported Rodemaker intends to enter the transfer portal. Rodemaker participated in open practices leading up to the Christmas break. The Seminoles are set to arrive in Fort Lauderdale later on Monday to begin preparations for Georgia in Saturday’s bowl game. A redshirt junior quarterback, Rodemaker stepped in for injured Jordan Travis on Nov. 18 to guide Florida State to a win over North Alabama. In 2023, Rodemaker completed 32 of 56 passes for 510 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.