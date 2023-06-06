Florida State tops Tennessee in semifinal, will play Oklahoma for Women’s College World Series title

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kathryn Sandercock and Makenna Reid combined for five innings of scoreless relief to help Florida State defeat Tennessee 5-1 on Monday night and advance to the Women’s College World Series championship series. Sandercock allowed one hit and struck out four in three innings to claim her 10th save of the year. Reid allowed one hit in two innings to improve to 13-0 this season. Florida State will play No. 1 seed Oklahoma in a best-of-three series for the national title starting Wednesday. It’s a rematch of the 2021 series that Oklahoma won.

