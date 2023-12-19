Florida State star defensive end Jared Verse opts out of Orange Bowl, enters NFL Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Defensive end Jared Verse has opted out of Florida State’s bowl game and will enter the NFL Draft following back-to-back nine-sack seasons. Verse made the announcement Tuesday on social media. The 6-foot-4 redshirt junior also had 41 tackles this fall. Verse is Florida State’s first two-time first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference defensive end since Reinard Wilson in 1995-96. In addition to Verse, running back Trey Benson and receiver Johnny Wilson have announced they will sit out of the Orange Bowl and declared for the NFL Draft.

