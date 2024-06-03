Florida State rides nine-run inning into berth in super regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Max Williams hit a three-run home run to cap a nine-run fifth inning and No. 8 national seed Florida State went on to defeat Central Florida 12-3 to claim the championship at the Tallahassee Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Jack Zyska, who hit the go-ahead home run in UCF’s win over Stetson earlier in the day, went deep to stake the Knights to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. That score held until the fifth, when FSU scored nine runs on five hits. Cam Smith hit a two-run home run with one out to get the big inning rolling. One out and four runs later Williams blasted his three-run homer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.