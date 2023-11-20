Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis says leg injury will end his season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis says the severe leg injury he sustained Saturday will end his season. Travis’ left leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field late in the first quarter of the 58-13 win over North Alabama following a run up the middle. He posted updates Sunday from his Instagram account, including some showing Seminoles teammates around him in the hospital room. The No. 5 Seminoles (11-0) will face Florida (5-6) on Saturday. FSU likely will turn to Tate Rodemaker at quarterback.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.