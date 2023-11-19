Florida State QB Jordan Travis out with leg injury, No. 4 Seminoles rout North Alabama 58-13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Fourth-ranked Florida State lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a leg injury in the first quarter, yet rallied behind backup Tate Rodemaker and beat North Alabama 58-13 on Saturday night. Travis suffered what appeared to be a major injury to his left knee/leg on a run up the middle late in the first quarter. After an air cast was placed on the leg, Travis was carted off. Rodemaker completed 13 of 23 passes for 217 yards with two TD passes.

