Florida State QB Jordan Travis leaves game before halftime, returns for 3rd quarter after injury

By The Associated Press
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Jordan Travis temporarily left Florida State’s game against Syracuse with what appeared to be an injury to his left, non-throwing hand or arm. Travis, who had two touchdowns in the first half, helped No. 4 Florida State take a 17-3 lead at halftime. He walked to the locker room late in the second quarter for evaluation. Travis returned to start the third quarter and added a third touchdown, a 2-yard run as Florida State extended the lead to 24-3.

