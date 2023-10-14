Florida State QB Jordan Travis leaves game before halftime, returns for 3rd quarter after injury

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Jordan Travis temporarily left Florida State’s game against Syracuse with what appeared to be an injury to his left, non-throwing hand or arm. Travis, who had two touchdowns in the first half, helped No. 4 Florida State take a 17-3 lead at halftime. He walked to the locker room late in the second quarter for evaluation. Travis returned to start the third quarter and added a third touchdown, a 2-yard run as Florida State extended the lead to 24-3.

