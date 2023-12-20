Florida State players and coaches are still hurting as they refocus on trying to stay unbeaten

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The heartache won’t go away for Florida State. The Seminoles returned to practice this week still reeling from the selection committee’s decision to leave the undefeated Atlantic Coast Conference champions out of the College Football Playoff. They settled for their first league title since 2014. Defensive back Jarrian Jones says “nobody can take that from us.” The CFP’s decision leaves Florida State regrouping as it deals with roster changes while preparing to play one-loss Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

