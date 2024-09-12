Florida State looks to bounce back in matchup of coaching friends Mike Norvell, Ryan Silverfield

Florida State coach Mike Norvell faces off against his former school and coach Ryan Silverfield, who was Norvell’s offensive line coach from 2016-19 at Memphis. A Seminoles win would help build confidence in a team shaken after a stunning 0-2 start. A Tigers victory would strengthen their resume as one of the top Group of Five teams in the nation.

