Florida State lands ex-Clemson, Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei

Former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has announced his transfer to Florida State. Uiagalelei threw for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2023 at Oregon State. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Uiagalelei also ran for 219 yards. He passed for 5,681 yards in his three seasons at Clemson. He won a pair of games over Florida State in 2021 and ’22.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.