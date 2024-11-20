Florida State is losing recruits at nearly the same pace that it’s losing games in 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State’s current recruiting class is shaping up to be as much of a debacle as anything that’s happened on the field for the Seminoles over the past three months. FSU (1-9) has lost nearly as many recruits as games. It shows how quickly things can turn in college football. Coach Mike Norvell spent years slowly rebuilding and then suddenly turned the Seminoles into a championship contender last season. His long-term plan included adding talented transfers, winning games and getting the program in position to sign many of the state’s top players. It’s clearly off track given how many guys have bailed on Norvell in recent weeks.

