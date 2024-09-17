Florida State is college football’s most disappointing team, and it’s not even close

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Few expected Florida State to run the table again in the Atlantic Coast Conference and coast into the expanded, 12-team College Football Playoff. Not after losing quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, and a handful of standout defenders. But no one could have seen this coming. The Seminoles are winless after three games, the result of an erratic passing attack, a sluggish ground game and a defense that can’t seem to stop the run and can’t get consistent pressure on quarterbacks. And now FSU, which was ranked No. 10 to start the season, is without question the most disappointing team in college football.

