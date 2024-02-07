Florida State holds off Boston College 63-62 after Corhen’s steal just before final buzzer

BOSTON (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored 10 points, Cam Corhen made a steal just before the final buzzer and Florida State held off Boston College 63-62. Florida State opened the game on a 16-2 run and led by 11 points early in the second half before BC rallied. The Eagles pulled into ties at 52 and 54 but never took the lead. Jalen Warley gave the Seminoles a 63-60 lead. But Warley missed a 3-pointer from the corner and BC raced the other way for a layup by Devin McGlockton, off a nice assist by Jaeden Zackery, to get within 63-62 with 16 seconds left. Darin Green Jr. missed a free throw with 10.1 seconds left. BC got it to Zackery in the corner, but Corhen poked it away from behind.

