Florida State has a chance to return to elite status. The program’s history offers examples how

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Florida State is entering a season of high expectations that the Seminoles are set to return to the national elite. Coach Mike Norvell’s program is using the Seminoles’ tradition-rich history as ways to help this year’s team study what it takes to win big. Pass rusher Jared Verse says the Seminoles have watched clips and game footage of past FSU greats. That includes some from the program’s three national championship teams. Florida State had a run of four straight losing seasons before winning 10 games last year. The Seminoles are projected by many as the strongest ACC challenger to league power Clemson.

